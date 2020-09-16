Ferrari Portofino M ARRIVES as a tweaked Portofino with 612bhp

The Ferrari Portofino arrives as an updated and slightly more powerful entry-level model with small design tweaks and new gearbox.

It looks like Ferrari are emerging from hibernation after Covid with the arrival of a new car – well, a tweaked car – in the guise of the new Ferrari Portofino M.

The Portofina M (‘M’ for Modificato) may not look a whole lot different to the regular Portofino, although it gets new bumpers to make it look a bit more butch and a slightly titivated grille – and new alloys – but there’s quite a bit going on out of sight.

Power gets a small boost from 592bhp in the regular Portofino to 612bhp in the M – and a new exhaust to help meet Euro 6D emissions – and it also gets a new eight-speed dual-clutch auto which gets a smaller clutch and can deliver over a third moer torque than the old ‘box, despite which there seems to be no discernible change in performance.

The new ‘M’ also acquires Ferrari’s proper five-position Manettino Drive Mode from its more expensive brethren so there’s now a ‘Race’ mode too as well as Ferrari’s ‘Dynamic Enhancer’, and there’s more optional kit available such as ventilated and heated seats and more advanced ADAS stuff.