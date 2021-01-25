Fiat 500 Range gets updated for 2021 to keep up with the Panda and Tipo

Fiat has updated the 500 range – 500, 500L and 500X – for 2021 following a range of updates to the Panda and Tipo in late 2020.

There was a time when Fiat had a wide range of models on offer, with the glorious Fiat 130 Coupe perhaps the pinnacle of Fiat appeal and opulence with its Pininfarina design and Ferrari power.

But times have changed at Fiat and now all you can get is a range of small, and smaller, cars, with the Fiat 500 range, Fiat Panda and Fiat Tipo the only options you have.

Having updated the Tipo and the Panda in October, Fiat now turn its attention to the 500, although the 500 is now more than just the retro-inspired 500 but encompasses the 500X and 500L too.

All three 500 models are now available with an updated range of trim levels, with Pop the entry-level for the range (at £13,270, £18,030 and £19,860 respectively for the 500, 500L and 500X), with Connect trim adding Cruise, better infotainment, parking sensors, 15″ alloys and, on the 500X, privacy glass and LED running lights.

Next up is a new Dolcevita trim for the 500 and Cross trim for the 500L and 500X, with the 500 Dolcevita getting a colour coded dash, bits of chrome and two-tone paint option, and the Cross models a butch bodykit. with all three models sharing Sport trim with extra tech and model-specific alloys.

Fiat say they’re taking orders for the updated 500 range from next month (February 2021).