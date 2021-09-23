Fiat (500) RED – an electric 500 with titivations and Pandemic-fighting aims

The Fiat (500) RED arrives as the first (RED) car from Fiat, with pandemic-fighting (RED) benefiting from Fiat’s (RED) models.

(RED) – yes, brackets and all – is an international charity set up in 2006 by Paul Hewson (better know as Bono of U2) and Bobby Shriver to partner with big companies to raise awareness and funds for AIDS, although it now does pandemics like Covid too.

The latest to join (RED) is Fiat, with the arrival of the Fiat (500) RED, a titivated and tweaked Fiat 500 Electric to be followed by more Fiat models sporting the (RED) tag.

Unsurprisingly, the stand-out difference between the electric (500) RED and a normal electric 500 is the red paint job, extending everywhere you can imagine, including the interior (although Fiat will give it to you in other colours).

Inside its quirky time, with the driver’s seat covered in red and the other seats in black. Although, again – for the less adventurous – Fiat will flog you one with the seats all the same colour. Oh, and there’s a red accelerator pedal too and a welcome email from Fiat boss Olivier Francois. That’ll clinch the sale.

Bono commented, as he does, and said:

This is a real moment for (RED). We have one of the most iconic car companies in the world saying they want to help drive COVID-19 off the face of the planet, and with the New (500)RED they won’t even need petrol to do it. FIAT wants to be as green as they can while they’re going (RED) and that’s a reason to punch the air.

The (500) RED comes as either a hatch or convertible and with either a 95hp or 118hp motor delivering range of 120 and 199 miles respectively. and is based on the 500 Dolcevita and will also be available as a 500X and 500 Mild Hybrid too.