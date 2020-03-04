Fiat 500e – the new ELECTRIC Fiat 500 – revealed with 116bhp and 200-mile range

The new Fiat 500e arrives as a new Fiat 500 with an electric powertrain delivering 116bhp and a 42kWh battery good for a range of 199 miles.

Fiat has had a bash at an electric Fiat 500, but it was a car Fiat felt they had to produce for regulatory issues in the US, and hoped no one would buy one as every sale was at a loss.

But now Fiat are back with a new electric 500 – the Fiat 500e – and this time round they’ve made a lot more effort and are hoping buyers will queue up for what looks a very appealing electric urban runaround.

Despite looking almost exactly the same as the current Fiat 500, the new 500e is actually bigger and sitting on a new platform, and it’ll be sold, at least for now, alongside its still well-selling ICE counterpart.

There are changes in looks, with thicker roof pillars, new LED headlights, more rounded back end and a big ‘500’ where the grille would be, but essentially it retains the retro-cuteness of the 500. Which is probably a good thing.

Inside is titivated too with a 10.25″ touchscreen and 7″ digital instrument panel, with Uconnect 5 and lost of tech including blind sport, lane keep and adaptive cruise.

Power comes from a 42kWh battery pack to run the 116bhp electric motor, with Fiat claiming a range of almost 200 miles and a recharge time, on an 85kW charger, of a bit over half an hour to 80 per cent.

The only prices we have so far is for the Launch Edition 500e with lots of titivations which costs £32,500 (€37,500) with 500 units available.