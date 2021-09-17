Fiat 500X Dolcevita – a ‘soft-top’ 500X – on sale in the UK

The Fiat 500X Dolcevita – soft-top take on Fiat’s 500 Crossover – goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £23,975.

The Fiat 500X arrived back in 2014 as Fiat’s answer to the MINI Countryman, and although it still seems incongruous to encounter a super-sized 500 on the road (and the same applies to the Countryman) it sells well enough for Fiat to keep churning them out.

Now, because the world has been crying out for it, Fiat is launching a soft-top 500X – the Fiat 500X Dolcevita — although it’s got a folding back bit of canvas for a roof instead of going full convertible and, joy of joys, you can have the bit of canvas in black, red or grey.

The 500X Dolcevita comes in the same three trim levels as the normal 500, which means a choice of 500X Connect, 500X Cross and 500X Sport, with prices starting at £23,975 for the Connect 1.0 120hp, rising to £29,775 for the Sport 150hp DCT.

The entry-level Connect trim comes with 7″ Uconnect infotainment with DAB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17″ alloys, black seats, Fogs, LED driving lights and privacy glass.

Move up to the Cross trim and you also get seats with a camouflage centre section, 19″ alloys, parking sensors and Climate.

The range-topping 500X Sport comes with black 19″ alloys, side skirts, rear spoiler, black sports seats with red piping and 500 logo, matte titanium dash and 3.5″ TFT.

Engine options are the 120hp 1.0-litre available on all trims and the 150hp with DCT only available on Cross and Sport.

The Fiat 500X Dolcevita is now on sale at Fiat’s UK dealers.