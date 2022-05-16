Fiat Panda and Tipo Garmin Editions REVEALED – and Fiat chucks in a Smartwatch

Fiat reveals Garmin Editions of the Panda and Tipo, with cosmetic titivations for both and a Smartwatch chucked in to monitor health and fitness.

Fiat‘s offerings in the UK may seem only to consist of seemingly endless variants of 500-badged cars, but they’re not the only Fiats on offer.

You can still buy a Fiat Panda and a Fiat Tipo, and now, in an attempt to push their forgotten models into the light, Fiat has revealed a special edition Garmin model for both, with cosmetic titivations and a Garmin Smartwatch thrown in for good measure.

Fiat says both models are “a true concentration” of versatility, technological innovation and gritty design“, designed for outdoor life in the City and boasting a new Forest Green paint job, orange highlights and dedicated alloys.

The Panda Garmin comes only in the new Forest Green with orange accents – notably a line above the side mouldings – with a light textured grey matte finish for the skidplates, mirrors and side mouldings and standard fog lights and black roof bars.

Inside, the Panda Garmin gets orange stitching, climate, DAB, 7″ touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The only engine option is Fiat’s Hybrid 1.0 GSE 70.

The Tipo Garmin gets a similar makeover, including that Forset Green paint with orange highlights, with black handles, roof bars and pillars and a light matte grey finish for the skid plates, grille inserts, fog lamp surrounds, side skirts and bumpers.

Also in the mix is a set of 17” black alloys with orange elements, LED lights front and back, orange detailing on the inside and choice not just of the new Forset Green paint job but Gelato White, Colosseo Grey, Maestro Grey and Cinema Black too. The only engine option is the new 1.5 T4 48 Volt Hybrid engine.

The Garmin Editions of the Panda and Fiat also come with a Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch to monitor health and fitness.

No prices yet.