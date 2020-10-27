Fiat Tipo gets a bit of a facelift, and there’s a BUTCH Fiat Tipo Cross too

The Fiat Tipo gets a bit of an update for the 2021 model and adds the Tipo Cross to the range with raised ride height and butch cladding.

Two years ago, when Sergio Marchionne was still alive and at the helm of Fiat, he made it clear that the future for Fiat was city cars, and that by 2020 the new electric 500 would arrive and there’d be an eco Panda too. And not a lot else.

Marchionne also said the Punto would be going and, although not specifically mentioned at the time, we assumed the Tipo would be consigned to Fiat’s history book too. But it seems not, at least for a while.

Fiat has revealed an updated Tipo for 2021, and it’s not just a facelift for the Tipo but a new Tipo model – the Tipo Cross – following in the path of the appealing Panda Cross arrives too (pictured above).

The Tipo Hatch and Estate get a minor update with the usual tweaks to bumpers, lights and wheels – and new ‘FIAT’ badge on the grille – with the interior getting a new 7″ digital instrument panel to replace the old analogue dials.

The Tipo Cross follows the tried and tested rule for making hatchbacks in to crossovers with some plastic cladding to add a dose of butch, a raised ride height, roof bars and some bespoke alloys.

Fiat hasn’t released prices or engines for the updated Tipo range in the UK, but reckon their abacus will have enough of a head of steam to let us know next month.