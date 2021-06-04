Fiat to go all ELECTRIC by 2030 – and at prices comparable to ICE cars

Fiat has announced it will build only electric cars by 2020, and that the EVs it produces will be comparable in price to ICE cars.

We’re rather getting used to car makers declaring they are heading to the point where they will only build electric cars, and consign ICE cars to the history bin.

It’s a sorry state of affairs after more than a century of ICE powered cars to simply stop developing them, but the move isn’t because the market is demanding them, but because governments are legislating it happens. Which can’t be a fun time for car makers.

We’ve already seen car makers like Jaguar, Volvo, MINI and Lotus declaring an EV-only future, and now it’s Fiat’s turn to announce they will only build EVs from 2030.

At the moment, the only electric Fiat you can buy is the Electric Fiat 500, but between 2025 and 2030 the Fiat range will transition to EV only and, say Fiat, will deliver cars that are comparable in price to an equivalent ICE car thanks to the falling price of batteries.

Fiat is also aiming to influence the availability of charging points for EVs in apartment blocks, and an increase in the number of rapid-charging points too.

Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO, said:

We have an icon, the 500. An icon always has its cause and the 500 is no exception: in the 1950s, it opened access to mobility for all. Nowadays, in this new scenario, it has a new mission – our mission – to create sustainable mobility for all. It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries.