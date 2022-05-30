Fiat will be all electrified in the UK from July by dumping pure ICE engines

All Fiat’s offerings in the UK will be electrified from 1 July 2022, as Fiat decide to stop offering pure ICE engines.

Fiat has vowed to go all-electric by 2030, but as a step to that goal they’re going all electrified from 1 July 2022 in the UK.

The announcement doesn’t mean any new electrified models from Fiat, instead, it means the end of pure ICE options across its range.

We’ve already seen Fiat’s plans coming together with the arrival of hybrid powertrains for the 500X and Tipo recently and the 500 and Panda in 2020 – and of course the electric 500.

That means the 1.2 petrol in the 500 and Panda will no longer be available and instead, you’ll have to have the 1.0-litre hybrid with its 12V belt-integrated starter.

In the bigger 500X and Tipo, the hybrid option is a 1.5-litre petrol mated to a 20bhp electric motor delivering 128bhp.

Greg Taylor, UK Fiat boss, said:

This step in Fiat’s history marks a pivotal point in our commitment to providing affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for all of our customers. The move lends itself to our vehicles which are suited to urban areas, spearheaded by the popularity of the New 500.