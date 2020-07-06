First Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation REVEALED – Bond gadgets and all (video)

The first of the Aston Martin DB5 Continuation models recreating James Bond’s DB5 from Goldfinger is now complete and heading for its owner.

It’s getting on for two years since the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation was announced as AML decided to build a run of 25 DB5s complete with Bond gadgets for wealthy collectors who could splash out £3.3 million for a car they couldn’t use on public roads.

It took until May this year for production to start, and with Covid-19 restrictions limiting production – and 4,500 hours going in to every car – Aston isn’t exactly churning out the DB5s in quick sticks.

But now the first DB5 Continuation is complete, and Aston Martin are clearly quite chuffed with the results. And quite right too, although at £3.3 million you’d hope so.

This ‘Job 1’ DB5 (yes, we know) is the first DB5 to leave AML in half a century, although this one comes with smoke screens that work, an oil-slick system that actually only churns out water, revolving number plates, twin machine guns (fake but flashing to fire) at the front, a bulletproof rear shield (although we’re not entirely sure it’s actually bulletproof), battering rams, pretend tyre slashers, a removable roof panel over the passenger seat (although not working with the gear knob button), Radar tracker map, and even an old-fashioned corded phone handset in the door.

Under the bonnet is Aston’s 4.0 litre straight-six with a trio of carbs and 290bhp, and it alls seems beautifully bolted together.

You can have a good look at the Aston Martin DB5 Continuation in the video below.

Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation Video