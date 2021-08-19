First Bentley Bacalar and Bentley Blower ‘Car One’ customer cars completed

The first customer cars of the limited-run Bentley Bacalar, and the continuation Bentley Blower, are finished and off to their owners.

Bentley’s Mulliner division has its hand full at the moment building both the Bentley Bacalar and the continuation Bentley Blower, but progress has been made and the first customer car – dubbed ‘Car One’ by Bentley – are now complete and heading for their respective owners.

The Bentley Blower Continuation models – a run of 12 exact copies of the original Bentley Blower – was first revealed back in 2019, so it’s taken a while to get the first customer car ready. But that’s hardly surprising considering how complex the task is.

Finished in Birkin Green – a recreation of Tim Birkin’s original Team Car No.2 – is trimmed in Rexine with identically coloured wire wheels, colour-matched interior and black roof.

The engine is a brand new build of W..O. Bentley’s own 4½-litre design but with a dynator instead of the original dynamo, modern electric fuel pumps and foam baffle to the fuel tank, and reliably delivers a very impressive 240bhp.

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar was revealed six months after the Blower as a very individual, £1.8 million ‘Speedster’ take on the Continental GT, with the material, colour and finish of almost every bit of the car bespoke, and this ‘Car One’ with 22″ Bacalar Tri-Finish wheels, Atom Silver paint job, Moss Green highlights, black and green interior, Nappa leather and Open Pore Riverwood over Gloss Black veneer.

Paul Williams, Bentley’s Director of Mulliner and Motorsport, said:

These cars are totally unique, absolutely bespoke, and yet have been built to the same quality standards as any other Bentley. Mulliner is truly the only place in the world that could deliver a 21st century, coachbuilt grand touring barchetta at the same time as recreating an iconic road-going 1929 race car.

Just 11 more of each to go.