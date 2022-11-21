First customer Peugeot 205 GTI Tolman Edition RESTOMOD revealed

Tolman Engineering has revealed the first customer Peugeot 205 GTI Tolman Edition, a stunning Restomod of a 1980s hot hatch icon.

Restomods of cars by classic car specialists seem to be all the rage at the moment, especially restomods with new electric powertrains.

Which is all well and good if your classic car has an engine that’s incidental to its appeal, like the recent EV conversion of the Citroen DS, but sacrilege if it’s in a car where the engine’s the star, like the original Ford GT40.

But it’s not just EV conversions for classic cars rising in appeal, it’s restomods where the basic engineering of the car is brought up to date with components improved but the basics of the car still intact. Like the recent Big Healey Restomod.

The trouble is, almost all of the restomods we’re seeing cost eye-watering amounts of money (the Big Healey is £500k), and out of the reach of any but the wealthiest. But Tolman Engineering may have the answer.

You probably saw the Tolman Edition Peugeot 205 GTI last night on Top Gear, and Tolman has taken that outing as the ideal time to reveal the first customer model (above) to garner some extra coverage. And it does look very good.

This 205 GTI is a 1.9-litre version, with ported head and Motec ECU helping bump power up to 200bhp, with custom stainless steel exhaust, Quaife ATB diff and AP Calliper brakes, complete with power steering, Bilstein dampers and bespoke anti-roll bars.

This particular car has a number of extras including the trick diff, DAB, Bluetooth and LCD digital display which will have added a pretty penny to the price. But what’s the price?

On Top Gear last night it was quoted as £45k, but it’s actually from £55k plus vat – a not insubstantial £66k – which isn’t cheap, but is about the price of a Kia EV6 GT with extras.

We know which will offer the greater visceral experience.