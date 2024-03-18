First look at Mercedes-AMG’s Porsche Taycan-rivalling electric saloon

We get the first look at Mercedes-AMG’s new super saloon with the new EA Platform taking aim at the Porsche Taycan.

The Porsche Taycan has been with us for a while now and has proved a good seller for Porsche (mainly to businesses chasing tax breaks), and we’ve just for a new range-topping Taycan with the Turbo GT.

Now we get a first look at the car Mercedes-AMG is preparing to take on the Taycan as AMG take it cold weather testing ahead of a likely debut in 2025.

The as-yet-unnamed AMG is the first model to use the new AMG.EA (AMG Electric Architecture) performance platform which promises much. Which it’ll need to compete with the Taycan GT.

The new tech includes Axial flux motors which can deliver more power and more torque and weigh less, with the likelihood there’ll be at least 1,000bhp on offer at the top end.

According to AMG, “The future architecture is a technological trailblazer which will pioneer a number of new innovations. The AMG.EA drive concept is based on axial-flux motor technology, which offers an unparalleled mix of power density, size, and weight. The innovative power unit operates in conjunction with a new high-performance high-voltage battery”.

AMG says the winter testing is just the start of testing for the new AMG EA EV, but they have previously said it will arrive in 2025 so we should get more official details as this year goes on.