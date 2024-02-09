We get a first look at the electric Abarth 600e, Abarth’s take on the Fiat 600e, boasting a purple paint job, limited-slip diff and 237bhp.

We’ve already seen the Abarth 500e as Abarth’s take on the electric Fiat 500e and now, with Fiat having launched the 500e’s big brother, the Fiat 600e, Abarth is readying its take on that car too – the Abarth 600e.

Following on from the Abarth 600e being spotted filming a commercial recently, Abarth has decided it’s prudent to release an official photo, so we get the image above of a special edition model to come – the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima – and a few details of what we can expect when the 600e launches in the coming months.

Abarth tells us the Scorpionissima version will be a limited-run launch model – we assume complete with the purple paint job the car in the photo is sporting – and will be limited to 1,949 units to mark the year of Abart’s arrival.

As you’d expect, Abarth’s 600e gets a sporty body kit and comes with 20″ alloys, uprated brakes, and a reduced ride height.

Power is said to be 237bhp, which should make the little 600e fun, and there’s also a mechanical limited-slip diff and special tyres created with the Formula E supplier for maximum grip.

Expect more details ahead of a debut for the Abarth 600e in the coming months.