First look at the ELECTRIC Porsche Macan – but it won’t arrive until after a new ICE Macan

Porsche delivers the first look at the electric Macan – likely to be the Porsche E Macan – ahead of a debut in 2023 after a new ICE Macan lands.

It’s more than two years since Porsche confirmed an electric Macan is on the way and, it seemed, promised its arrival in Porsche showrooms in 2021.

But here we are in 2021 and there’s no sign of the electric Macan yet – or E Macan or Macan E or… – and no sign of the new ICE Macan either.

But it seems the electric Macan project is moving forward as Porsche reveal ‘official’ spy photos of the Macan EV (above) and deliver a bit of news on what to expect. Although it’s pretty much what we heard in 2019.

Not due to arrive in Porsche showrooms until 2023, although we can probably expect to see it officially in 2022, the E Macan will be built on a new EV platform shared with Audi – the PPE architecture for EVs – and come with 800v technology for charging at up to 350kW and with an official range likely of (up to) 300 miles.

In terms of looks it will still be recognisable as a Macan although doubtless with differing front and back ends and perhaps different proportions as the EV Platform delivers more design freedom.

It will be sold alongside an updated ICE Macan range and, really, be to the Macan what the Taycan is to the Panamera, with Porsche hedging its bets by keeping its ICE range going alongside its EV range.