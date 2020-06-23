First look at the Lamborghini SCV12, promising 830bhp of track MADNESS

Lamborghini gives us the first look at the Lamborghini SCV12, a RWD naturally aspirated V12 hypercar with 830bhp designed just for the track.

Electric cars are flavour of the day, but there’s little else like a big V12 singing behind your head to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand to attention. So, before such beasts are confined to the history bin by legislation, Lamborghini has stuck its most powerful V12 in to a new hypercar – the Lamborghini SCV12 – although it’s limited to track use only.

That’s perhaps just as well, as the SCV12 sends all its 830 naturally aspirated horses to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential ‘box, making use of a ram-air roof scoop to feed the V12’s voracious appetite for fresh air to deliver its power.

Sitting under that V12 is a carbon fibre platform, and the body boasts plenty of aero to help the cause including a deep rear diffuser, bespoke front splitter, lateral flicks and vertical fins and a poster-worthy big old carbon fibre rear spoiler.

Thankfully there’s a set of enormous brake discs with six-pot pistons to gather things up, a set of specially developed Pirelli tyres covering magnesium wheels – 19″ at the front, 20″ at the back – and the chance to participate in a driver training programme supervised by Emanuele Pirro to give you a fighting chance of living through your ownership.

No clue yet on likely production numbers or price, but expect them to be very low and very high respectively.

Lamborghini SCV12 First Video