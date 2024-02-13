First look at the new Audi S3 – now with the same power as the VW Golf R 333

We get a first look at the new facelift for the Audi S3, with increased power, suspension improvements and torque splitter.

The current Audi S3 is a bit of a disappointment in many areas – not just its looks – but, before Audi declares everything they make has to be electric, they’re having a bash at giving the S3 a facelift and some nice tweaks. And it looks promising.

Revealed today (above), as a saloon and Sportback in Audi’s racing livery, they tease the arrival of the new S3 in the coming months, and apart from the photo we have some proper tech details too.

Cosmetic tweaks seem to be the usual facelift fodder of new grille, wheels, bumpers and a tweaked vent or three, but much more is going on under the skin.

Under the bonnet is the same 2.0-litre lump with a seven-speed auto you’ll find in the Golf, but now it’s been boosted to 328bhp – the same as the VW Golf R 333 – and its auto ‘box has been tweaked for faster shifts and is good for 62mph in 4.7 seconds. In the mix is a torque splitter to make the S3 more agile, extra camber at the front and new rubber.

There’s no word on the interior – which we hope is improved – or when the new S3 will arrive. But spring seems likely.