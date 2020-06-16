First look at the new Citroen C4 – and ELECTRIC e-C4 – as it goes Crossover and EV

We get the first look at the new Citroen C4 ahead of a full reveal later this month, as it turns in to a Crossover and adds an electric version.

As we noted just a few days ago, there’s a new Citroen C4 on the way, and ahead of its full debut at the end of the month, Citroen has done a bit of a preliminary reveal with photos and a bit of detail.

The big news is probably the arrival of an electric C4 in this generation, with Citroen following the PSA route of having the powertrain an option on a mainstream range rather than a standalone model.

But the new C4 isn’t just changing in to an EV, it’s gone all ‘Crossover’ too, adding a bit of SUV appeal to Citroen’s family hatch.

That means a higher ride height than you’d get from a hatch, the ubiquitous black cladding for the sills and wheel arches (and what looks like a pretend small air bump just behind the front wheel), together with a two-tier lighting arrangement at the front and a back end which looks rather blunt once the coupe roofline has finished falling.

The new C4 and e-C4 are built on the same CMP platform as the smaller Peugeot 2008 so, although Citroen aren’t saying yet, they’re likely to get a similar range of petrol and diesel engines – although perhaps a bit up on power.

The same probably goes for electric powertrain, which if it gets the Peugeot’s it will mean a 50kWh battery and 136bhp. But it does seem likely Citroen will ramp that up a notch for the bigger C4.

Detailed information on the new Citroen C4 and e-C4 are promised by the end of the month.