First look at the new ELECTRIC MINI Aceman – debuts 24 April

MINI delivers photos of the new electric MINI Aceman with pink camouflage as it finishes testing ahead of a 24 April debut.

In the summer of 2022, we got the electric MINI Aceman Concept, pointing at yet another electric MINI to fight for sales.

Since then, we’ve had the arrival of the new electric MINI Cooper and the new – even bigger – Countryman with an EV powertrain. And next to arrive is the production version of the MINI Aceman.

Sitting between the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman in size, MINI has been busy testing it in extremes of heat and cold as it prepares to launch. Stefanie Wurst, head of MINI, said:

The all-electric MINI Aceman opens new opportunities for customers who want a smaller crossover than our successful MINI Countryman. The consistent electrification of our product portfolio makes a clear statement about the future of the MINI brand.

The Aceman is only going to be available as an electric model, with power coming from a 54.2kWh battery, so expect it to offer similar performance and range to the MINI Cooper Electric, which gets a 215bhp electric motor and range of around 250 miles.

Now word on price or specs yet, but expect it to start at around £35k.