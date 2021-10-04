First look at the NEW Honda Civic Type R

The first look and the first official confirmation it’s on the way, of the new Honda Civic Type R arrives in two camouflaged images.

There really was nothing at the price to hold a candle to the Honda Civic Type R, although its appeal for those who could actually afford to insure it was tempered by its outlandish looks, although the arrival of a Sport Line model did something to alleviate that embarrassment.

Now, with the new Honda Civic revealed, Honda has stepped up to confirm there will be a new Civic Type R, and given us a first look, although just front and back photos both suitably camouflaged.

This time around for the Type R it looks like they’ll be no need for a Sport Line model to tone down the look as it looks just like a more muscular version of the new Civic revealed in the summer, with garish adornments likely to be the preserve of after-market bauble purveyors.

Admittedly, there’s still a chunky spoiler at the back and a trio of tailpipes, and the track seems to be wider with flared bodywork to accommodate, but it all looks much more subtle.

Under the skin is still open to speculation, but it seems likely the new Type R will arrive with a tweaked version of the last Type R’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 316bhp, although some form of electrical help looks likely.

The regular new Civic won’t arrive in the UK until the end of 2022, so although the new Type R could be revealed properly early next year it’s unlikely to arrive any earlier than the regular models.