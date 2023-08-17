Fisker Alaska Electric Pick-up set to cost from under £40k

The Fisker Alaska electric pickup looks set to cost from under £40k when it goes on sale in 2025 alongside the Fisker Ronin Super GT.

We’ve only just learnt that the electric Fisker Ronin Super GT is expected to go on sale in 2025 as a halo model for the new range of Fisker EVs, boasting 1,000bhp, good for 0-62mph in 2.0 seconds and boasting range of 600 miles.

Expected to arrive in 2025 at prices starting from around £300k, the Ronin will also be joined by another new Fisker in 2025 with the arrival of Fisker’s electric pick-up – the Fisker Alaska.

Fisker says the new Alaska will cost from $45,400 (around £36k) when it goes on sale and come with a choice of two battery options – 75kWh and 113kWh – with range of 230 miles with the smaller battery and 340 miles with the bigger, and able to hit 62mph in as little as 3.9 seconds.

Based on the same platform as the Fisker Ocean SUV, it seems likely it’ll come with the same powertrain options from a 275bhp entry-level model up to 564bhp in top spec.

A double cabin pick-up, the Alaska features a ‘Houdini’ divider to encompass the rear cabin to the cargo bed if needed when it extends to 2.8m, and comes with a cowboy hat holder (really), a California window dropping mode, a humungous cupholder and lots of storage.

Henrik Fisker said:

Alaska breaks with convention. It doesn’t fit into any current segment, as it combines features of a mid-size pickup with the capabilities of a full-size thanks to its innovative expandable bed design.