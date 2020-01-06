Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Revealed – and it’ll cost from under £300pm (in the US)

The Fisker Ocean – Henrik Fisker’s latest stab at a competitive EV – is revealed ahead of a CES debut and will cost from under £300pm in the US.

It may be another year before the new Fisker Ocean – Henrik Fisker’s affordable electric SUV – goes on sale, but with a debut at the CES this week it’s been revealed looking pretty much production ready.

There’s no word on whether or not the Fisker Ocean will arrive in the UK at any point, but if the promises for the car – and its affordability – are kept then it is certainly an interesting offering.

With its ‘California Mode‘ offering something close to a USP, the Ocean is promised with an 80kWh battery and a range of up to 300 miles, and charging of 200 miles of range in 30 minutes, and performance as good as 0-60mph in under 3.0 seconds. Although not all will be available on entry-level models.

But the entry-level model will cost from under £300 a month in the US on a ‘lease’ deal that can last for a month or years – whatever suits – and includes any maintenance needed whilst you have it and up to 30,000 miles a year. Which sounds very appealing.

Despite the Fisker Ocean going on sale in 2021, it’s unlikely deliveries will start until 2022, so it’ll be some time before we discover if Fisker’s ambitions for the Ocean extend beyond the US.