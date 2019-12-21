Fisker Ocean Electric SUV reveals its ‘California Mode’

The Fisker Ocean electric SUV, due to be revealed in January, reveals its ‘California Mode’ for cruising in the sunshine like a convertible.

Henrik Fisker has been trying for a very long time to turn his undoubted expertise in to a successful electric car, but without any real commercial success.

But times have changed and EVs are becoming mainstream, so his latest effort – the Fisker Ocean – looks to be on the Zeitgeist as a compact-ish electric SUV with decent styling, as you’d expect from the creator of the Aston Martin DB9, and a ‘Woke’ vibe.

That means not only ‘clean’ electric power, but a ‘Vegan’ interior, carpets made from old fishing nets, lots of recycled materials and a solar panel roof for added bits of free electric.

Under all the ‘Wokeness’ lies an 80kWh battery pack promising around 300 miles of range, and the promise that the Ocean can feel like a convertible thanks to a ‘California’ mode.

What exactly that ‘California’ mode is we now know, as ahead of next month’s reveal Fisker has now delivered the first photo (above) of the Fisker Ocean on the beach in full California’ mode.

We’re not entirely sure what we were expecting from the ‘California Mode’, but it turns out it’s just a quick way of opening the roof, all the side windows (six of them) and the back window to give the feel of driving a convertible.

The car itself will be revealed in full at the CES next month, although production isn’t going to start until 2021. When it does, Fisker is promising an all-inclusive monthly lease for under £300 a month, including service costs.

Whether the Fisker Ocean will actually make it this side of the Pond is a complete unknown.