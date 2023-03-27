Fisker Ocean Extreme Electric SUV has 440-mile range to top the Tesla Model Y

The Fisker Oceam electric SUV will come with a WLTP 440-mile range in Ocean Extreme guise, the longest range of any EV on the market.

Last summer, Fisker took their Ocean EV SUV to Goodwood to show off what we can expect from Fisker’s rival to the Tesla Model Y when it arrives in the UK, and although prices weren’t quite as affordable as we’d expected, the offering looks appealing.

Prices for the Ocean start at £35,970 for the entry-level Sport model, rising to £49,980 for the mid-range Ocean Ultra and £60,880 for the range-topping Ocean Extreme (and an Ocean One hitting first based on the Extreme and at the same price).

Now, we get the first news of the range on offer in the Fisker, and the range-topping Fisker Ocean Extreme will come with a WLTP range of 440 miles, the most of any EV on sale in the UK and Europe, says Fisker.

The Ocean Extreme comes with 500bhp and a motor on each axle and good for 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, although using the performance will be a sure-fire way of not getting 440 miles out of a charge.

CEO Henrik Fisker said:

From the beginning, we planned the Fisker Ocean to deliver the highest level of design, sustainability, innovation, usability, and range. We created a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, offering our buyers range confidence and convenience in every trip. This achievement is a major milestone for everyone at Fisker, and we are delighted the range exceeds our initial calculations.