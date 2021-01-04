Ford boss takes aim at Tesla saying Electric Mustang Mach-E won’t mean accepting ‘Flaws’

With the electric Mustang Mach-E now rolling out, Ford BEV boss Darren Palmer makes it clear buyers won’t have to accept flaws in their electric Ford.

The Mustang Mach-E – Ford’s ‘Mustang’ take on an electric Crossover – should already be on the road in the UK, but Covid pushed back production and now the first UK Mach-E EVs won’t arrive until the spring.

Despite that, Ford still seems to be seeing healthy order numbers for the Mach-E, with UK supply all sold for 2021, so if you’re only now thinking of buying a Mach-E you’ll be waiting a year or more for it.

But if you are contemplating a move in to a Mach-E, then the words of Ford BEV boss Darren Palmer, speaking to Autoblog, may spur you on to stick down a deposit.

Palmer likens the distrust of EVs amongst car buyers to the launch of the iPhone in 2007, when many took to decrying it for its drawbacks – like needing to charge every day instead of every three on a phone like a Nokia 3310 – rather than being beguiled by its abilities. Which all changed when they got to use it, especially if shown by an expert. Electric car are just like that.

Palmer goes on to emphasise that the Mach-E’s Crossover style makes it a perfect step in to EVs by offering all the convenience of a Crossover – just what the market wants – with the ‘feel’ of a Mustang and rear-wheel drive, and a very convincing 15.5″ central screen delivering useful stuff.

But perhaps the most telling remark took aim at Tesla with Palmer saying buyers of the Mach-E won’t have to accept flaws. He said:

The doors fit properly, the plastics and other materials color-match, the bumpers don’t fall off, the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it, the door handles don’t get stuck in cold weather…

Which should reassure potential buyers of the Mustang Mach-E, even if it does incur the wrath of the Teslarati anoraks.