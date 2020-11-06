Ford EcoSport Active ARRIVES to add a touch of butch to the EcoSport range

The Ford EcoSport Active arrives to grow the EcoSport range, delivering Ford’s ‘Active’ butch makeover to its more budget SUV offering.

The Ford EcoSport arrived in the UK in 2013 in the hope it would give Ford some much-needed traction in the small SUV market, but it took a couple of updates (here and here) to get it to the point where it had proper appeal for the UK market.

But now, following a tease a month ago, Ford is adding to the Ecosport range in the UK with the arrival of an Active model, revealed today.

Maybe it’s just us, but we thought the point of the ‘Active’ models was to give a bit of a crossover flavour to cars like the Fiesta and Focus to cash-in on the trend for high-riding transport, and it seems the EcoSport, as small SUV, already covers that.

But Ford think otherwise, so the EcoSport Active gets a similar makeover to any other Ford Active model with a raised ride height and some butch cladding to give Ford Ecosport buyers an outdoors lifestyle option to add the the sporty take with the ST Line and the luxury take with the Titanium.

Roelant de Waard, Ford’s Europe Marketing VP, said:

Customers tell us they love how EcoSport’s bold styling, practical interior and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities. The EcoSport Active will be a new addition to the Active series that offers extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level.

The new Ford EcoSport Active costs from £21,645.