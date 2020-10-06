Ford EcoSport Active TEASED ahead of November debut

The Ford range of ‘Active’ model;s with raised ride height and butch cladding will increase when the Ford EcoSport Active debuts in November.

It’s no secret that Ford is eschewing cars that don’t make it money and concentrating on making SUVs (and the Mustang – sports car and electric SUV) and it’s hard to see Ford keeping cars like the Mondeo and its MPV twins – Galaxy and S-Max – on sale for too much longer, but the Fiesta and Focus still do decent business so they will stay longer.

But to increase the appeal of the Fiesta and Focus – and tempt those looking for a high(er)-riding car – we now have the Fiesta Active and Focus Active with raised ride heights and butch plastic cladding for an ‘Outdoors’ lifestyle. Pseudo SUVs if you like.

But now Ford has announced – and teased with the photo above – a new Active model and, perhaps slightly oddly, it’s the Ford EcoSport Active.

The EcoSport is the car Ford brought in from India in 2013 to bolster its SUV sales, but it wasn’t very refined and Ford has had to upgrade it a couple of times (here and here) to get it to the point where it does deliver the sort of refinement buyers in the UK demand.

The oddity is that the EcoSport is already a compact SUV, nevertheless Ford say the new EcoSport Active will get a raised ride height with butch cladding and unique interior and exterior styling

Roelant de Waard, Ford’s Marketing VP, said:

Customers tell us they love how EcoSport’s bold styling, practical interior and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities. The EcoSport Active will be a new addition to the Active series that offers extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level.

Perhaps the EcoSport Active will be getting the spare wheel bolted to the back door again and huge wheels to take it higher? We’ll find out next month.