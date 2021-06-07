Ford Fiesta ST and Puma ST get Mountune m260 kit for 256bhp

Essex Ford tuning specialists Mountune launch a new m260 performance kit for the Ford Fiesta ST and Puma ST boosting power to 256bhp.

Mountune has been around as an aftermarket (and in conjunction with Ford for some time) tuning specialist delivering real and usable performance upgrades for Ford’s performance cars for 40 years.

It’s a recipe that has been successful, so successful in fact that Mountune had a bash at delivering similar performance upgrades for the VW too, although how long a future there is for chip tuners as we dive headlong in to EVs is debatable.

But Mountune had something of a crisis in 2020 as founder David Mountain stepped down citing the business’s inability to supply customers needs, but that was resolved as Mountain took back control with new investors.

Now mountune launch a new m260 tuning kit for the Ford Fiesta ST – and the new Puma ST too – which includes an induction kit and intercooler for £675 and delivers 256bhp and 269lb/ft of torque. And if you already have Mountune’s previous m225 or m235 kit you can upgrade for just £99.

As well as delivering the new m260 kit, Mountune are also now offering the m235 kit for the Fiesta ST on the Puma ST, which delivers 232bhp and costs £575.

David Mountain, Mountune boss, said:

We are delighted to offer our customers, not one, but two new performance upgrades for both the Puma ST and Mk8 Fiesta ST. The Puma ST has been well received since it launched and we have worked hard to improve the already impressive vehicle, taking its performance to the next level. The two kits launched for this car increase both power and performance whilst retaining an OEM+ feel.