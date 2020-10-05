Ford Fiesta ST Edition – another Fiesta ST ‘Special’

The Ford Fiesta ST Edition arrives as a limited-run Fiesta ST ‘special’ – just 300 for the UK – with spec and cosmetic titivations.

It’s just eighteen months since we had the Ford Fiesta ST Performance Edition as a titivated ST with spec and cosmetic titivations to tickle the appetite of ST lovers. And it was very orange.

Now we get the Ford Fiesta ST Edition, dropping the ‘Performance’ bit in its name and the orange paint job – it’s Azura Blue this time round – but not a lot changes from the Orange Performance model last year.

That means, apart from the Azura Blue paint job, the ST edition comes with gloss black spoiler and diffuser and a set of special 18″ alloys designed to save weight, adjustable coilover suspension which reduces ride height by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the back, and a plethora of bumpstop/rebound settings.

Based on the ST-3 – as was last year’s ST Performance version – the ST Edition gets Ford’s optional Performance Pack too which includes a Quaife limited-slip diff, launch control and a gear change indicator.

There’s no more power to play with in the ST Edition, so it gets the ST’s standard 1.5 litre three-pot with 197bhp and 214lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in 6.5 seconds.

Of the 500 Fiesta ST Editions being built, the UK is getting 300, with each costing from £27,075, a £2,175 premium over the ST-3.