Ford Fiesta UPDATED for 2022 with tweaked looks and new tech – but still ICE only

The Ford Fiesta is updated for 2022 with new front-end looks, additional technology, more Vignale options and new colours.

We’ve become used to the Ford Fiesta sitting atop UK sales charts as the ever-popular supermini choice for years. But no more.

Thanks to the Vauxhall Corsa – updated last year – delivering strong sales, and the arrival of the Fiesta-based Ford Puma, the Fiesta has lost a bit of its sales shine. So Ford aims to fix that with a makeover for the Fiesta for 2022.

The most obvious change is to the grille, which is now a bit bigger and a bit more angular – with different grilles for ST, regular Fiestas and Fiesta Active – with slimmer LED headlights, the Blue Oval badge moved from above the grille to sit on the grille itself, and ST-Line models a more butch bumper.

The back end of the Fiesta gets a bit of a tweak with darkened tail lights and a new diffuser finish, with the addition of Boundless Blue and Beautiful Berry to the paint options.

Inside the tweaks include a new 12.3″ digital instrument panel, a ‘Wrong Way’ alert which uses the camera and GPS to warn if you’re heading the wrong way on a one-way street or motorway, and Rear Occupant Alert so you don’t forget you’ve got dogs or kids in the back.

Ford has also had a play with the model line-up for the Fiesta, dropping the range-topping Vignale model and turning it into a Vignale Pack available on the Titanium, ST-Line and active models to add stuff like fake leather, glitzy trim and 18″ alloys to the mix.

Engine options are pretty much what we already know after the Fiesta got the 48v Mild Hybrid powertrains in the Ford Puma last year, starting with the 1.0-litre Ecoboost with six-speed manual and 99bhp and moving up to the 48-volt mild-hybrid versions with 123bhp or 158bhp, both of which can be optioned with a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box.

The Fiesta ST doesn’t miss out on this Fiesta update either, getting a bit of extra torque from its 1.5-litre turbo three-pot (up from 214lb/ft to 236lb/ft), but the same 197bhp, and an optional limited-slip diff for better traction.

The ST also gets its own version of the new Fiesta grille, the same front bumper as the ST-Line, Performance front splitter, boot spoiler, bigger side skirts, Magnetite grey wheels and a ‘Mean Green’ paint option.

Inside, Ford has ditched the ST’s Recaros and replaced them with in-house sports seats in fake leather with red stitching and much adjustment.

Prices nudge up a bit, with the Fiesta Trend starting at £16,620, with order books now open and the first customer deliveries due in January.

2022 Ford Fiesta Video