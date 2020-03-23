Ford Focus ST from Mountune delivers MORE power than a VW Golf R or Honda Civic Type R

Mountune has released a new tuning package for the latest Ford Focus ST which delivers more power and torque than either the VW Golf R or Honda Civic Type R.

The tuner of choice for your faster Ford – Mountune, based just down the road from Cars UK Towers – may have decided to move in to the realm of go faster VW’s last year, but that doesn’t mean they’re eschewing the Blue Oval in the process.

In fact, Mountune are back with a new performance package for the Ford Focus ST – m330 power upgrade – which delivers more oomph than a VW Golf R or a Honda Civic Type R.

Not that the stock Focus ST is a particularly modest hot hatch with its 276bhp and 310lb/ft of torque, but Mountune’s fettling takes that up a sizable notch to compete in the next category up of hot hatch.

The headline news is that the Focus ST gets an extra 50bhp and 70lb/ft with Mountune’s upgrade, delivering 325bhp and 380lb/ft of torque.

It comes from an ECU tweak, as you would expect, but there’s also a high-glow air filter in the £569 upgrade, and you really don’t need to toddle off to Mountune in Brentwood to have it fitted as it’s a doddle to do yourself.

All you need do is plug the Mountune adapter in to your OBD port and swap the air filter and you’re good to go.

Not only that, but you can toggle the modes through Mountune’s App to give you the full Mountune beans, have everything running just as Ford intended or completely immobilise the car.

Ford Focus ST Mountune M330 Power Upgrade Video