Ford Focus ST gets Focus RS levels of power with new Mountune M365 Kit

The Ford Focus ST comes in for a new upgrade from Ford specialist tuners Mountune, with their M365 kit delivering 365PS.

Incredibly, it’s six years since the last Ford Focus RS arrived with 345bhp and 4WD, and although in 2018 we were still expecting its replacement to come with 400bhp, Ford decided there would be no new Focus RS, and hot Ford fans would have to make do with a new Focus ST.

Decent though the Focus ST is, it has nowhere near the power of the RS – and puts the power it has through the front wheels – and although aftermarket tuners, like Ford specialist Mountune, have made the ST more powerful with the M330 kit, it’s not delivering as much power as the old RS. Until now.

Now, having launched its M330 kit for the Focus ST last year, Mountune is back with a new kit – the Mountune M365 – which delivers more power than the old RS did although, of course, with the power still going to the front wheels.

The new M365 kit from Mountune for the Focus ST manual (no version for the auto version yet) manages to reduce what Mountune calls a “substantial bottleneck in the exhaust system” to increase peak power to 360bhp (365PS) and torque to a substantial 413lb/ft.

Mountune says the new upgrade is not just brutally quick (we have no figures), but thanks to how the extra lump of torque is produced across the rev range it delivers instant response too.

Of course, you can go much further than just adding the M365 kit by going further down the Mountune route with high-flow filter, 3″ downpipe sports Cat and more, but the standard M365 costs from just £689.00.

But do remember that Mountune upgrades are no longer covered by your Ford Warranty.