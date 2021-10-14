Ford Focus UPDATED with new looks and upgraded infotainment

The Ford Focus is updated with a mid-life facelift including new looks and an upgraded interior with a new 13.2″ Sync 4 infotainment.

It’s more than three years since the current Ford Focus arrived, so it’s time for a bit of an update to keep the Focus fresh and competitive against its main rival – the new VW Golf Mk 8 – which arrived just last year.

The exterior updates to the Focus echo the latest family look ushered in by the Fiesta update last month, with the front end getting a bigger grille with the Ford badge on, new LED headlights with Fogs and new darkened LED taillights.

Ford is also differentiating the model line-up of the new Focus – Titanium, ST-Line, Active and ST – with slight titivations to each model’s grille, with the ST-Line adding skirts, diffuser and spoiler and the Active a raised ride height and butch plastic cladding. For added ‘Posh’ the Vignale Pack offers added goodies from wheels to leather.

Inside, the big overhaul is Ford’s latest Sync 4 infotainment with a 13.2″ screen which now incorporates HVAC controls, has OTA updates, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and speech recognition, and the Focus ST gets new Performance seats.

Additional updates for estate versions of the new Focus include new side nets, new easy-clean carpet, LED lighting, adjustable load floor and a wet zone for soggy stuff with water-resistant liner.

Engine options are much the same, with 1.0-litre three-pot with 123bhp or 153bhp (now with seven-speed auto option), 1.5-litre diesel with 118bhp and the ST’s 276bhp 2.3-litre.

Prices for the new Ford Focus start at £22,465, with the ST starting at £33,885.

New Ford Focus Video