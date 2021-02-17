Ford going ALL-ELECTRIC by 2030 – new Ford EV on VW ID Platform by 2023

Every Ford in Europe will be an EV by 2030, every model will be EV or PHEV by 2026 and there’s a new Ford EV based on VW ID by 2023.

Ford is heading down the EV route with real intent – at least in the UK and Europe – and has announced a commitment to sell only electric cars by 2030 and make sure its entire range can be had with either BEV or PHEV power by 2026.

And it’s not only cars Ford of Europe are committed to turning electric, with a pledge that its commercial vehicle range will be 100 per cent zero-emissions capable – in other words BEV or PHEV – by 2024, and account for two-thirds of sales by 2030.

To make all this happen, Ford is turning Cologne in to a new electric vehicle manufacturing center – spending some £720 million to do so – and plans to build a new EV for Europe there from 2023, a new Ford EV based on VW’s EV platform used by the ID.3 and ID.4.

Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, said:

Our announcement today to transform our Cologne facility, the home of our operations in Germany for 90 years, is one of the most significant Ford has made in over a generation. It underlines our commitment to Europe and a modern future with electric vehicles at the heart of our strategy for growth.

What the new electric focus for Cologne means for the Fiesta – which is built there – is unclear, but there are plans to build a second EV, also based on VW’s ID architecture, too. So Ford could do the unthinkable and end production of the Fiesta in the not too distant future.