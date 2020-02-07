Ford GT updated with more power and a no paint option – but you can’t buy one

The Ford GT – Ford’s supercar – gets an update for 2020 with a bit more power, a few tweaks and a no paint option. But you can’t buy one in the UK.

Ford’s GT is about as far removed from Ford’s normal range of cars as you can imagine, and is being built in very limited numbers. But, despite that, Ford feels the need to give it an update, even though very few are available – and none in the UK.

Ford has had a bit of a play to boost engine output in the GT – by a modest 13bhp – with a new cooled piston design and higher energy ignition coils, there are reshaped buttresses at the back to improve airflow and suspension settings in Track Mode have had a bit of a tweak.

Ford has also decided buyers no longer need to pay for an Akrapovic exhaust – it’s now standard fit – and are also offering a no paint option, with the bare carbon fibre covered in clear coat and joined by a set of carbon fibre wheels.

Other minor tweaks include an update to the Gulf Racing Heritage Livery, complete with new black pinstripe dividing the orange and blue, and a number ‘6’ graphic instead of a number ‘9’.

Production of the limited-run Ford GT is due to end in 2022, but there’s still time for Ford to squeeze in another update or two.