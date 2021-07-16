Ford GT40 going ELECTRIC – perfect for short, woke, tech millionaires

The original Ford GT40 is going electric, with EV specialists Everrati teaming with Superformance to deliver a GT40 powered by electricity.

We’re quite ambivalent about the increasing move to electrify classic cars, unlike some, and if it keeps classic cars relevant for this new woke age it has to be liveable with.

But plans by UK EV specialists Everrati and US Superformance classic car ‘recreators’ to build ‘continuation’ versions of the Ford GT40, with new everything and an electric powertrain, do seem a step too far.

After all, the key to the GT40’s appeal is its visceral soundtrack, whines, pops, bangs and smells and its history of taking on Le Mans and taming it. Isn’t all that lost with an electric recreation?

But Everrati and Superformance are clearly aiming their electric GT40 at a new generation of woke tech millionaires, keen to be seen in something cool and averse to the smells and sounds, and visceral drive, of the original. But we hope they manage to make a bit more headroom in their new custom chassis despite the GT40’s 40″ height, otherwise it’ll only be for short, woke tech millionaires.

Development of this electric GT40 is now underway at Evarrati’s base in the Cotswolds, with their EV powertrain being adapted to work with Superformance’s rolling chassis, with Everatti’s aim to “enhance the character and soul of the original“. Hmm.

Lance Stander, CEO, Superformance, said:

While I will always love a V8-powered vehicle, there is no doubting the ultra-high performance of Everrati’s advanced EV powertrains. I am genuinely impressed with the lengths to which Everrati goes to maintain the weight distribution and character of the original car. Electrification is the future in so many ways and adds another option for those who love classic sports cars.

Everrati says they will release more details on the electric GT40, and prices, later in the year.