Ford is throwing its 2,000bhp ELECTRIC Supervan 4 at the Pikes Peak Hillclimb

Ford Performance is taking its latest electric Supervan 4 to this year’s Pikes Peak Hillclimb to show what an electric van can do.

Ford has played with giving its Transit Van immense performance in the past, shoving ICE of major output to turn the Transit in to a barnstormer dubbed ‘Supervan’.

But big ICE power is rapidly giving way to monster EV outputs, so Ford returned last year with a new Supervan – the Supervan 4 – this time powered by electric motors.

The Supervan 4 boasts four electric motors powered by a high-performance 50kWh battery with a total output of around 2,000bhp, enough to scoot the van to 62mph in just 2.0 seconds.

Clearly designed to cast some performance fairy dust on the e-Transit, the Supervan 4 had an outing at Goodwood last year where it clocked the fifth fastest time, and now it’s off to Pikes Peak to see what it can do up the Hillclimb in the hands of Romain Dumas, a driver well-versed in setting records.

Ford Performance’s Mark Rushbrook said:

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the perfect next stop for Ford Performance, and is the perfect place to take SuperVan 4, as both have long, storied histories that ignite the imagination of racing fans all over the world. Both have evolved over time, and it’s time to take our electric vehicle technology and put it to the test on the mountain against some of the most impressive performance vehicles in the world.

If all this rings a bit of a bell, that’s perhaps because VW took the electric ID R racer to Goodwood and to Pikes Peak, as it looked to cast a performance glow on its ID range of EVs, in the process setting a new all-time Pikes Peak record. And it was driven by Romain Dumas.

The Ford Supervan 4 will be heading up the Pikes Peak Hillclimb in June, and although it’s not going to break the ID R’s record it’ll be a sight to see.