Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid drivers do HALF their journeys on ELECTRIC

Ford has revealed that drivers of the Kuga Plug-in Hybrid across the UK and Europe do 49 per cent of their journeys on battery power.

It’s commonly claimed that plug-in hybrid vehicles are a waste of space, carrying two sets of propulsion, adding weight and complication and never being plugged in, so the headline (barking mad) official economy figures are nothing but fantasy.

Just this week we’ve seen BMW launch BMW Points to give free charging (although not a lot) to drivers of BMW PHEVs who actually plug in regularly, although news from Ford on the Kuga PHEV may make the BMW incentive a bit pointless.

The Ford Kuga PHEV is now the best-selling plug-in hybrid across Europe – with sales treble that of 2020 – and is the best-selling Kuga model, selling more than the rest of the range combined.

That, the naysayers will say, does little for emissions as PHEVs are pointless, but Ford has revealed data showing that’s not the case at all with Kuga drivers.

It seems that Kuga PHEV drivers across the UK and Europe have completed 49 per cent of all journeys using only battery power charged from an external source (as opposed to regen electricity), and two-thirds of all the journeys have been within the Kuga’s EV range.

Ford’s Roelant de Waard said:

We firmly believe that our customers buy hybrid vehicles to benefit from the advantages of driving on electric power, and this data shows that Kuga Plug-In Hybrid customers are keen to use their cars in EV mode as much as possible.

Maybe PHEVs aren’t quite the Lemons EV aficionados would have us believe?