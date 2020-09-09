Ford Kuga with 7 seats (Grand Kuga?) set to effectively REPLACE Ford Galaxy and Ford S-Max?

Ford appears to be planning to extend the appeal of the Kuga by delivering a seven-seat version, effectively replacing the S-Max and Galaxy.

It’s no secret that Ford is moving firmly in the direction of building SUVs to try and turn a profit in the UK and Europe, with cars like the Ford Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy all looking like their days are numbered.

That drive in to SUVs has seen the arrival of the new Ford Puma – a Fiesta-based compact SUV rather than the sport coupe a Puma once was – as well as a more refined Ecosport, although the Ford Edge SUV failed to tempt buyers in the UK and has been dropped.

But now, according to Ford Authority, the writing is now definitely on the wall as Ford plan a seven-seat version of the new Kuga which will see the S-Max and Galaxy axed in the hope buyers needing a third row will migrate to the new Kuga, which they think will be called the Grand Kuga or Kuga Max.

The seven-seat Kuga will be built on an extended wheelbase take on the regular Kuga and come with a more upright roofline to accommodate the extra passengers, with sliding seats in the second row to aid access to the back row and increase legroom in the middle row when the back row isn’t use.

It seems likely the interior will, apart from the extra row, mirror that of the regular Kuga, and that engine options – including PHEV – will remain the same too.

When can we expect to see the Ford Kuga Max seven-seat? Looks like late-ish 2021.