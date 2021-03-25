Ford Mondeo going to its GRAVE in 12 months time

The Ford Mondeo, once the default choice for families and businesses alike, will go out of production by March 2022, Ford confirms.

It’s almost three years since we predicted the demise of the Ford Mondeo as Ford looked to its ever-expanding range of SUVs to deliver sales in Europe.

Despite that prediction, Ford gave the Mondeo a facelift in 2019 – and added hybrid power – and on New Years Eve we brought news of a high-riding Mondeo Active in the planning.

But it seems that there are now no plans to deliver a high-riding Mondeo Active, or any Mondeos at all, as Ford confirm production of the Mondeo will end by March 2022, with no plans to use the nameplate elsewhere.

It’s a sad, though predictable, end for a car that was once a shining star for Ford – and successor to the Sierra and Cortina – but Ford’s future isn’t in family size saloons/hatches and rep mobiles, but in SUVs of all shapes and sizes (some of which will be VW ID-based) and the Mustang.

Sales of the Mondeo – as high as 86,500 a year in the UK back in 2001 – have fallen to just 2,400 in 2020, and with the Kuga now probably the default family buy from Ford there’s just no sense in carrying on with the Mondeo.

With the end of the Mondeo now in sight, what next for Ford’s culling of much-loved models?

Despite still decent sales, the end of the Focus (successor to the Escort and Anglia) and Fiesta (which has been with us since 1976) must be a distinct possibility, although it does seem likely they will morph in to new EVs (probably with VW’s input) but be very different, and more expensive, than the models we have now.

How things are changing.