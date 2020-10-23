Ford Mondeo Hybrid now replaces petrol-engined Mondeos

Ford has dropped petrol engines as an option on the Mondeo, with the recent hybrid petrol and a diesel engine now the only options.

We keep hearing that the Ford Mondeo isn’t going to last much longer as Ford concentrates on SUVs, EVs and smallish hatches. And that’s probably right.

But that ‘not much longer’ isn’t just yet so, as Ford seeks ways to keep its average CO2 emissions at sensible levels, it’s dropping petrol engine options for the Mondeo, although it is keeping diesel.

Ford see the hybrid Mondeo as “helping Ford customers transition to electrification with confidence“, offering a degree of electric driving, and electrical assistance, without having to do anything as basic as plugging-in.

Ford also say the Hybrid Mondeo sales are up by 25 per cent in Europe during the first seven months of this year, with hybrid sales in the UK rising by twice that.

Roelant de Waard, Ford’s VP Marketing, said:

The shift to 100 per cent full hybrid production for our petrol Mondeo line-up is another big step forward on Ford’s electrification journey. For customers driving less than 20,000 km per year our Mondeo Hybrid is a smart choice, offering an even better deal than diesel, and electric power with no charging or range anxiety.

But Ford aren’t making electrification standard across the Mondeo range completely yet as the 2.0 litre EcoBlue diesel remains.