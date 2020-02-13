Ford Mustang Mach-E DEBUTS in the UK at Ford’s Go-Electric experience in London

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s electric SUV take on the Mustang, makes its UK debut at Ford’s Go-Electric Experience in London.

The new electric Ford Mustang Mach-E – revealed in November – may not actually be in Ford’s UK showrooms yet, but it has made its UK debut at Ford’s Go-Electric Experience in London this week, taking to the roads around Marble Arch ahead of actual customer cars arriving in the UK later this year.

Ford’s Go-Electric Roadshow – which will tour Europe following its first outing in London – is designed to promote not just the Mach-E, but Ford’s burgeoning range of electrified cars which will see 18 mild and full hybrid models rolled out by next year, including everything from Puma and Fiesta to Ford Transits.

But it’s the Mustang Mach-E which is the star of the outing, offering as it does the potential to be a real winner for Ford, especially with its spring and damper settings, power steering, ESP and 4-wheel drive all specifically tuned for European drivers and roads.

Add to that the initial offerings of a trio of power outputs – 245bhp, 285bhp and 332bhp – as well as 75kWh and 99kWh battery options, a range of up to 370 miles and the ability to charge at 150kW (if you can find a charger capable) for up to 57 miles of charge in 10 minutes, and you have a very convincing offering.

Stuart Rowley, Ford Europe President, said:

Ford is at the forefront of real change, and we’re committed to providing all of our customers with the broadest choice of electrification options. Infrastructure is critical to helping consumers have the confidence to go electric, but we can’t do it on our own. Accelerated investment by all the key stakeholders across the U.K. and Europe is more important than ever.

Ford’s Go-Electric Roadshow aims to reach an audience of four million on a 50-stop, 200-day jaunt round the UK, with separate Go-Electric Experiences planned for up to seven European markets as Ford tries to de-mystify electrification and inspire confidence in buyers.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Photo Gallery