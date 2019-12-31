Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition looks to be SOLD OUT already

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV may be a year away from arriving with customers, but it looks like the Mach-E First Edition models are all spoken for already.

It’s just a bit over a month since the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E was revealed as a ‘Pony’ electric SUV as Ford aims high with its first electric SUV.

Despite the reveal last month it’ll probably be close to the end of 2020 before customers start to get their electric Ford SUV, but Ford opened pre-orders as soon as the Mach-E was revealed. And although they’re not giving away too many details, a press release from Ford on the Mach-E’s sales journey in the last month is quite interesting.

It seems that the car makers flavour of the moment – the ‘First Edition’ – has also worked its magic for Ford, as they say every slot for the Mach-E First Edition has already been booked. Of course, these are ‘pre-orders’ with a small deposit, so that could change. But not by much we’d venture.

In the US, the favourite colour choice for the Mach-E is Carbonized Gray – followed by Grabber Blue Metallic and Rapid Red – with 80 per cent of buyers opting for the bigger 99kWh battery and 55 per cent for 4WD. And a quarter of reservations have come from California alone.

Interestingly, nearly 30 per cent of customers are opting for the performance Mach-E GT with its mid-3 second 0-60mph (and shorter range) despite the fact it probably won’t start to hit customer garages until 2021.

Unfortunately, Ford aren’t giving these titbits some sense of scale as there’s no news on just how may reservations there have been for the Mustang Mach-E. But if you want to join the list – however long that list is – then jump over to Ford’s page for the Mustang Mach-E in the UK.