Ford Mustang Mach-E GT – Ford’s range-topping ELECTRIC Mach-E looks quick and appealing

The Ford Mustang Mach-E – Ford’s range-topping electric Mach-E – comes with 469bhp, 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and 310-mile range.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E – Ford’s iconically-named electric SUV – will start to arrive in the UK early in 2021, but if you want the range-topping Mach-E GT you’re going to have to wait until the end of 2021. But it looks like it could be worth the wait.

Despite it being a year or more before the Mach-E GT hits the road in the UK and Europe, Ford have been out this week in Europe to introduce the Mach-E GT and tell us exactly what to expect.

The headline, of course, is performance and range, and the Mach-E GT comes with a pair of electric motors good for 459bhp and o-62mph in 3.7 seconds, and a range – unless you make the most of the 459bhp – of 310 miles. Which sounds pretty good.

The GT gets an 88kWh battery supported by Intelligent Range tech that’s said to accurately predict remaining range based on driving style, crowdsourced date from other Mach-E users and weather.

Under the skin there’s MagnaRide adaptive suspension to make the GT handle more like a big hot hatch, red brake callipers and 20″ alloys, with sports seats and a sport steering wheel with suede inserts. Inside there’s a 15.5″ touchscreen.

Buyers will also get five year access to the Ford Pass charging network which currently has 155,000 charging points round Europe, and a year long free access to the Ionity network.

No prices yet from Ford for the Mach-E GT in the UK, but it’s going to be the wrong side of £60k.