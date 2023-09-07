Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally OFFICIALLY revealed with 480bhp for unpaved frolics

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is officially revealed as an electric dirt-road basher with 480bhp and 650lb/ft of torque.

Ford gave us a first look at the Mustang Mach-E Rally at Goodwood in the summer, and now it’s officially revealed ahead of going on sale in 2024.

Designed to be a conqueror of unpaved roads – rather than a Land Rover-esque green lane basher – Ford has dialled power and torque up a chunk to 480bhp and 650lb/ft of torque, with all that twisty stuff promising high jinx on gravel – as long as the battery lasts when you blast.

As well as ample power, Ford has fitted the Mach-E Rally with new springs and shocks – with the car sitting 20mm higher than normal – with more travel and better cushioning, as well as a set of 19″ rally wheels with CrossClimate tyres and a Rally Mode which delivers smooth acceleration, more damping and improved traction, allowing better progress and bigger slides.

Power is provided by a 91kWh battery, with the underside protected from stones and rocks, with the fancy rear spoiler (inspired by the Focus RS), big front splitter, and black roof panel all coated to resist those pesky stones too.

Inside, the Mach-E Rally extends the white theme of it wheels with gloss white accents on the dash, lower spokes of the steering wheel and contrast stitching, with the seats getting gloss white backs and ‘Mach-E Rally’ embossed.

Ford boss Jim Farley said:

Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers. It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before – to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally will go on sale in the UK in early 2024. Expect it to be at least £70k, and probably a chunk more.