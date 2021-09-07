Ford Mustang Mach-E turns in to an electric PLODMOBILE

Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E appears to have piqued the interest of UK Police forces, so Ford now has a concept Mach-E Police car to show.

If you come here regularly, you can’t have failed to notice that Ford is on something of a PR mission with its electric Mach-E, working overtime to show that the Mach-E is a perfect choice for just about anyone. Well, anyone who can afford an EV that starts at £40k and heads up to £60k.

We’ve seen Ford rally residents in the UK’s smallest town, Fordwich (yes, really), to try out the Mach-E to show it’s a car you can use just as well in rural areas as urban ones, and Ford has set a Land’s End to John O’Groats record for an EV to prove long journeys are a piece of cake.

Ford has also given the Mach-E a proper battering to show an EV can stand up to anything an ICE car can, and even enlisted a centenarian Ford fan to get behind the wheel to prove the Mach-E is perfect for drivers of any age.

Now, having piqued the interest of UK Police Forces with the Mach-E, Ford is on a mission to get the Mach-E covered in plod livery, blues and twos and lots of appropriate kit with the aim of getting the Mach-E fighting crime, and on view flying around.

With enquiries from the Met (who’ve already appraised a regular Mach-E), Sussex, Surrey, South Wales, Dyfed Powys, Devon & Cornwall and Police Scotland forces, Ford has had a police car concept showing at this week’s Emergency Services Show.

With the conversion to plodmobile carried out by Safeguard SVP, the plod Mach-E comes with bespoke mounting pods, LED lighting and new custom livery, with plans to offer it in Standard AWD and Extended Range with either RWD or AWD.

Sounds like a plan.