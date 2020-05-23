Ford Mustang Mach-E UK deliveries delayed until 2021

Deliveries of the much anticipated electric Ford Mustang Mach-E have been pushed back to 2021 in the wake of Covid-19 production disruptions.

There is an argument that electric cars are not really fit for purpose yet, not necessarily because the technology isn’t up to the job, but because the batteries are just too expensive.

That means that the most appealing of the current crop of EVs, like the Kona Electric, can offer all that a regular family could need in terms of range and performance, but at a price pushing on for twice what an equivalent ICE Kona costs.

That disparity is really evident when an EV is part of a range with both ICE and Electric powertrains, like the Kona, but less obvious in cars like the Jaguar I-Pace and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which have no ICE equivalents.

That said, a Ford Crossover which will cost you somewhere in the £50k-£60k range by the time you’ve ticked the boxes that matter would have been almost impossible to market with an ICE, but it seems buyers are queuing up to put a deposit down for Ford’s appealing electric Mustang Crossover, even at such a hefty price.

But having plonked a deposit down on the Mach-E, and being told it’ll be later in 2020 before it arrives, it looks like Ford’s Mach-E buyers are going to have to wait a chunk longer. And it’s all the fault of Covid-19, which has disrupted production plans in North America.

Ford has been busy sending emails out to customers on the order list for a Mach-E in the UK and Europe telling them that it’s now going to be well in to 2021 before their car will arrive, although if you’re only now thinking of putting in an order for a Mach-E it will be well in to 2022 by the time it arrives.

And we wonder – just what real-world advances in battery technology will we see by then? Tesla’s new ‘Million Mile’ battery? Toyota’s (or others) Solid-State battery? Something else? And if so, will £50-60k for a Ford EV still seem palatable, even for early adopters?