Ford Puma ST back for another TEASE as the Puma ST heads for an official reveal on 24 September

The Ford Puma ST – a Puma Crossover with the underpinnings of the Fiesta ST – returns for another tease ahead of a debut ion 24 September.

Back in May, Ford delivered a tease for the Puma ST – a performance take on the new Ford Puma – since when they’ve doubtless been rather busy with Covid-19 problems.

But as the car industry starts to get back to normal – even setting increased new car registrations in July – Ford clearly feel they need to get on with the push for the Puma ST. So they’re back for another tease.

This time the tease isn’t with a technicolour burst of Puma ST as it was before, but with a short video on Twitter (below) giving us glimpses of the interior and exterior of the Puma ST, interspersed with members of the Puma ST team ‘driving’ the new Puma from lockdown.

The tease tells us nothing new – apart from the fact that a debut for the Puma ST is back on track – but then the Puma ST probably doesn’t hold many secrets.

It’s likely to look very like a Puma with a Fiesta ST body kit – and not exactly dissimilar to the Puma ST-Line – get a similar makeover for the suspension to make it a bit more of a ‘drive’ and get the same 197bhp 1.5 litre three-pot engine as the Fiesta.

There’s probably a tease or three more to go for the Puma ST before it arrives on 24 September.

The sound of something exciting, from the people who helped make it. Coming September 24th.#PumaST pic.twitter.com/S3le5UQnMf — Ford Europe (@FordEu) August 5, 2020