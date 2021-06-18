Ford Puma ST Gold Edition – a limited-run Puma ST designed by YOU

The Ford Puma ST Gold Edition is revealed as a limited run Puma ST designed with the input of 275,000 Ford fans on social media.

When carmakers want to get a bit more footfall in showrooms (or online buys now too) they resort to a special edition model with extra goodies at a bargain price.

Those special editions are put together by marketers seeking to tickle buyers’ fancy – often with a ‘Black’ theme – but Ford has gone a different route – asking Ford fans to design a new Puma ST special edition. And here it is – the Ford Puma ST Gold Edition.

Ford had feedback from 275,000 Ford fans on Twitter and Instagram, and between them they chose the spec for the Puma ST, and its name.

It seems car makers are getting it right with ‘Black’ special editions as 59 per cent of the votes came in for a black paint job, with 74 per cent wanting red brake callipers, 87 per cent grey stitching on the seatbelts, 74 per cent opting for decals, 79 per cent wanting ‘Puma ST’ badges, and 53 per cent ‘Puma’ scuff plates.

Of course, Ford wasn’t offering endless options – just a choice of two for each category – and as well as the spec the Puma’s ended up being the Puma ST Gold Edition, with 59 per cent of the votes, rather than the option of Puma ST 24k Edition.

Amko Leenarts, Ford Design Director Europe, said:

To create something truly special for our loyal performance fans, we’ve moved to a forward-looking approach in co-creating the Puma ST Gold Edition with them. The number of votes cast shows just how enthusiastic our customers are – and that they have excellent taste. It’s all in the details, and with this special edition, our fans have configured a truly desirable product.

There are no changes to the oily bits for the Puma ST Gold Edition, so it comes with the Fiesta ST’s 1.5-litre turbo good for 197bhp and, in the Puma ST, 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds.

The Ford Puma ST Gold Edition will go on sale later in the year once Ford has worked out how much it’ll cost.