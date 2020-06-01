Ford Puma ST-Line X Vignale arrives to top the Puma range – and a new 7-Speed auto too for the Puma

A new range-topping Ford Puma ST-Line X Vignale arrives on sale in the UK, and Ford has added a new seven-speed auto ‘box option for the Puma too.

It’s more than a year since the new Ford Puma arrived, not as a sporty little coupe but as a pretty convincing urban SUV / Crossover.

Initially, when the new Puma went on sale in the UK, you could only opt for the ‘First Edition’ models – in Titanium, ST-Line X and ST-Line X Plus – but now the ‘First Edition’ models are gone it’s time for the standard range of Ford trim options, although with Titanium trim the entry-level there are no hair shirt Pumas to be had.

Topping the Puma range is now the Ford Puma ST-Line X Vignale which, with its cumbersome name, takes the sporty ST-Line trim, throws in an ‘X’ and adds the luxury and toys Ford throws at its Vignale models (think Puma Ghia, for older readers).

The Puma ST-Line X Vignale can be had from £25,420 and includes 18″ alloys, satin chrome and black grille, body coloured bumpers, LED headlights, Windsor Leather, heated steering wheel and Keyless.

As well as the introduction of the new range-topping ST-Line X Vignale trim, Ford has also announced the arrival of an auto ‘box for the Puma, a seven-speed dual-clutch unit which is, at least for now, only available with the 123bhp 1.0 litre Ecoboost engine.

The Ford Puma ST-Line X Vignale, and the auto ‘box option, are now available to order.